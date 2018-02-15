Rios: You’ll see a new, improved Bam Bam

Former world champion Brandon Rios may be a 20:1 underdog, but he says he’s going to defeat former champion Danny Garcia in their WBC welterweight world title eliminator this Saturday live on SHOWTIME from Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas. “I don’t care what the critics say,” says Rios, “because at the end of the day that’s what they are, just critics. It’s all good. I can tell you right now I’m in shape. I’m on weight already.



“Everyone knows the way I fight. Going all out is my style. I’ll walk through brick walls to get the victory. Everyone will see on Saturday night the new and improved Bam Bam.

“Think about why I looked like [crap] after my last fight. I’ve been through wars after wars and wars in my previous fights, and that takes a toll on your body. It happens. And I realized it and I took a step back and I wasn’t doing it right with dieting and training. I was doing it with heart and balls.

“Now I feel rejuvenated and fresh. So you will see the new and improved Brandon. I feel young and not war-shot, or whatever you guys want to call it. I want to go out there and prove everyone wrong. I’m going to prove every one of you wrong. There’s going to be a smile on my face when I win this fight and I will put up my middle finger to all of you.”