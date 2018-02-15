David Benavidez: I’m going to knock Gavril out

Undefeated WBC super middleweight world champion David Benavidez says he’s going to stop top-rated contender Ronald Gavril in Saturday’s rematch of their thrilling September 2017 bout in which Benavidez won the vacant title by split decision. The SHOWTIME-televised bout takes place at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.



“I don’t think Gavril can do any better than he did in the last fight,” stated Benavidez. “He’s a one trick pony and he doesn’t have many tricks left, he’s getting old. We’ve been working on a lot of different styles for this fight and I feel more than ready. I’m very motivated. I stayed very dedicated to this training camp. I’m ready to go in there and play no games. I’m going to do what I say and I’m going to knock Gavril out!

“I feel I could have done better in the first fight. Having everybody tell me Gavril should have won and him talking a lot of smack, it’s the motivation and drive that I needed to train the way I did in this camp.

“The sickness during the first fight took a lot out of me but my mentality is that I’m a warrior and I’m always going to push through it no matter what. This time, we didn’t have any injuries or sickness so I can’t wait to put on a show on Saturday.

“This is the first time I’ve really had a chip on my shoulder. All the hard work it took for me to get this belt, and people say it was just given to me? No way, I’m going to go in there and show why I’m the youngest champion in the super middleweight division.



“I want to become the best in the division. I want to earn every victory and fight the best. I would love to fight the World Boxing Super Series winner. I’ll be ready for anybody. I worked so hard to get this, nobody can take it from me.

“I’m thinking it will be a knockout around Round 5. It’s going to be a combination of the body and chin. It’s not really looking for the knockout, it’s just setting it up. I’m not going in just throwing haymakers, but I’ll set it up and if it comes, it will come in spectacular fashion!”

Gavril stated, “His people tried to make him a superstar before he fought me. I don’t know what people said after the first fight, but they should wait until after the rematch. I’m the stronger fighter…I’m not looking for a knockout. I’m looking to win every round. But I also don’t want to leave it in the judges’ hands like last time, so we’ll see what happens Saturday.”

