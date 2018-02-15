Danny Garcia: I’m going to do everything

“He likes to bang…let’s do it,” says former two-division world champion Danny Garcia, who meets ex-champ Brandon Rios in a WBC welterweight world title eliminator this Saturday on SHOWTIME from Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.



“I feel like I’m the stronger man and there’s no need to back up if that’s what it takes to get the job done.

“I can’t worry about what [Brandon] is doing. At the end of the day I know he trained his heart out for this fight and this is an opportunity of a lifetime for him. This is a big fight for me. I have to go in there and show that I’m one of the best fighters in the world. I just have to go in there and be Danny Garcia…I’m going to do a little bit of everything, it just depends how I feel. I’m gonna bang, I’m gonna box. I’m going to back him up. I’m going to do everything.

“I try to knock everyone out in the first round. I’ll go and get that check. Twelve rounds or less. I’d like to get it done in under eight or six. But if not I’ll go 12 rounds. I have a great team and I’ve been training hard.”