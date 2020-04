Torres on concentration and distractions WBA boxing judge Roberto Torres discusses how judges should approach scoring, as well as possible distractions that may come up while doing their job. – WBA working on plan for boxing's return WBA adds two new members to Directorate

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.