Miguel Torruco, current Mexico Boxing Commissioner, and Alfredo Polanco, an experienced international judge, officially joined the World Boxing Association (WBA) Directorate. President Gilberto Jesús Mendoza announced the entrance of both men to the Directorate of the WBA in an online meeting on Tuesday.

It is the first time in history that Mexico will have two members on the WBA Directorate simultaneously.

Both Mexicans are very valuable incorporations to the organization as they have great experience in different areas of boxing and have been working hand in hand with the WBA for a long time.

Also, this is a direct approach to a great country with a long boxing tradition, which will be a great advance for the sport from every point of view.

“It is an honor to be a member of the WBA. Our intention is to contribute and to demonstrate firsthand to Mexican boxers that they also have a path in our organization and, thus, further position the black-gold belt that has given so much joy to our country”, said Torruco after his appointment.

Polanco talked about the significance of joining the WBA: “I am proud to be a member of the WBA, now from the Directorate. I have always supported the organization and have been loyal to the black-gold belt, so we are here to contribute with our experience. We have our work agenda and we will implement it successfully in Mexico. I am sure it will be well received by the boxers and all those who are part of Mexican boxing”.

Both of them are already working on several projects in Mexico and will be reporting on their progress on an ongoing basis to help improve the WBA’s relationship with Mexico and provide new opportunities for the ring’s protagonists.