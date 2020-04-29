The second meeting of the World Boxing Association’s (WBA) Directorate Members held online had a breakthrough in the intention to set the guidelines for holding closed door events with all the safety protocols related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The meeting of the pioneer organization leaders, headed by President Gilberto Jesús Mendoza, had three proposals of basic measures – based on the recommendations of the World Health Organization and by the specialized doctors of the boxing body. The intention, beyond reactivating boxing, is to do it in the most appropriate way avoiding any possible health risks.

Once all the proposals were presented, Mendoza requested the doctor’s coordination to create a unique plan based on the proposals. This document will go through a legal approval process and is intended to be distributed to promoters, commissions, trainers, boxers, as a guide for the realization of events in the short and long term.

In addition, the meeting served to formalize the entrance of two Mexican members to the Directorate. The first is Miguel Torruco, who is also the National Boxing Commissioner in Mexico, and Alfredo Polanco. The appointments are important because they both bring experience to the table and they come from a country with a long boxing tradition like Mexico. This is the first time that two Mexicans are members of the WBA directorate at the same time.

Also, Jorge Humberto Klee, Director, announced that he will retire from his daily activities due to some health issues. In spite of the situation, the Colombian will maintain a position as a lifetime member of the organization and will continue as an advisor in different areas.

The second remote meeting of the oldest body in the world in the midst of the situation of Covid-19 has already set the bases and expects to have the health protocol ready in a week time.