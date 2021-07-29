Broadcast history will be made Saturday, Aug. 14 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as Crystina Poncher and reigning WBO junior lightweight world champion Mikaela Mayer will form boxing’s first-ever all-female broadcast team.

Poncher (play-by-play) and Mayer (color commentary) will call the international broadcast of the tripleheader featuring the third fight between WBA super flyweight world champion Joshua “El Profesor” Franco and former world champion Andrew “The Monster” Moloney, undefeated junior welterweight contender Arnold Barboza Jr. against Antonio Moran, and the professional debut of middleweight Nico Ali Walsh, grandson of Muhammad Ali.

The international broadcast will be available to millions of fight fans in more than 150 countries. Viewers in the United States, however, will likely be getting an all-male broadcast crew.