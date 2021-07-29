Unbeaten two-time world champion David “El Bandera Roja” Benavídez (24-0, 21 KOs) will square off against former champion José Uzcátegui (31-4, 26 KOs) in a WBC super middleweight title eliminator as Benavídez returns to his hometown of Phoenix for the first time in six years in the Showtime main event on Saturday, August 28 from Footprint Center – home of the Phoenix Suns.

The telecast will also feature the return of longtime contender José Benavídez (27-1, 18 KOs), the older brother of David Benavídez facing Francisco Emanuel Torres (17-3, 5 KOs) in the 10-round super welterweight co-main event. Kicking off the telecast is undefeated super bantamweight Carlos Castro (26-0, 11 KOs) taking on former title challenger Óscar Escandón (26-5, 18 KOs) in a 10-round super bantamweight bout.

The Benavídez brothers and Castro hail from Phoenix and have their sights set on impressing their hometown fans.