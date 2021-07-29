COVID KOs Benn-Granados Conor Benn has tested positive for COVID-19 and is out of Saturday’s Fight Camp main event vs. Adrian Granados. New date to be announced shortly. The Xu Can vs. Leigh Wood WBA featherweight world title fight will now headline Saturday’s show on DAZN. Benavidez-Uzcategui TV undercard set Olympics: USA super heavyweight Torrez wins

