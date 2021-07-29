USA super heavyweight Richard Torres Jr. won by unanimous decision over Algerian Chouaib Bouloudinats at the Ryōgoku Kokugikan in the Tokyo Olympics. Torres dropped Bouloudinats in round one. He will move on to Sunday’s quarterfinal against Cuban Dainier Pero.

USA middleweight Troy Isley bowed out in the round of 16, losing a narrow 3-2 decision to Russian Gleb Bakski representing the Russian Olympic Committee since the country of Russia is banned.

USA welterweight Delante Johnson, USA lightweight Keyshawn Davis, USA featherweight Duke Ragan are all still in the medal hunt.

* * *

In another notable bout, pro heavyweight Bakhodir Jalolov (8-0, 8 KOs) of Uzbekistan took a unanimous decision over Abdullayev Mahammad in super heavyweight action. Jalolov is promoted by DiBella Entertainment and is 6-0 in the U.S. He will next face Satish Kumar of India.

In other super heavyweight action, Frazer Clarke (UK), Mourad Aliev (France), and Ivan Veriasov (Russia) all advanced to the quarterfinals.