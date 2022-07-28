Reigning two-division world champion Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada has signed a multi-year promotional contract with Top Rank. The company made the announcement over social media, adding that Estrada will make her Top Rank debut on ESPN later this year. Estrada (22-0, 9 KOs) was formerly with Golden Boy. She currently holds the WBA female minimumweight title and the WBO female light flyweight title.
Top Boxing News
I was wondering if she had something else lined up after leaving GB. What’s messed up is that Oscar has spent the last couple of years signing up a lot of the best fighters in the lower weights, so she’s probably going to end up wanting to fight GB fighters. Yokasta Valle has a unification fight coming up, if she wins, she’ll have two belts at strawweight and she just signed for Oscar.