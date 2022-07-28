Top Rank inks Seniesa Estrada Reigning two-division world champion Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada has signed a multi-year promotional contract with Top Rank. The company made the announcement over social media, adding that Estrada will make her Top Rank debut on ESPN later this year. Estrada (22-0, 9 KOs) was formerly with Golden Boy. She currently holds the WBA female minimumweight title and the WBO female light flyweight title. Billam-Smith-Chamberlain gets US outlet Garcia-Benavidez media workout Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

