Here’s good news. Fite.tv has picked up Saturday’s attractive clash between world-rated cruiserweight contenders Chris Billam-Smith (15-1, 11 KOs) and Isaac Chamberlain (14-1, 8 KOs) from the Bournemouth International Centre in Bournemouth, England. Both the European and Commonwealth titles will be on the line. The BOXXER-promoted card airs in the UK on Sky Sports, and is now available to US viewers who have a $4.99/month FITE+ subscription.

Billam-Smith is rated WBO #2, IBF #3, WBA #5, and WBC #8. Chamberlain is rated IBF #8.

In other action, super welterweight Joe Pigford (19-0, 18 KOs) meets Raphael King (15-1-1, 13 KOs) in what looks to be an explosive contest for the WBO Euro belt, plus 2020 Olympic medalists Frazer “Big Fraze” Clarke and Ben “B£NZO” Whittaker appear in separate bouts.