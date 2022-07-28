July 28, 2022
Boxing News

Billam-Smith-Chamberlain gets US outlet

Here’s good news. Fite.tv has picked up Saturday’s attractive clash between world-rated cruiserweight contenders Chris Billam-Smith (15-1, 11 KOs) and Isaac Chamberlain (14-1, 8 KOs) from the Bournemouth International Centre in Bournemouth, England. Both the European and Commonwealth titles will be on the line. The BOXXER-promoted card airs in the UK on Sky Sports, and is now available to US viewers who have a $4.99/month FITE+ subscription.

Billam-Smith is rated WBO #2, IBF #3, WBA #5, and WBC #8. Chamberlain is rated IBF #8.

In other action, super welterweight Joe Pigford (19-0, 18 KOs) meets Raphael King (15-1-1, 13 KOs) in what looks to be an explosive contest for the WBO Euro belt, plus 2020 Olympic medalists Frazer “Big Fraze” Clarke and Ben “B£NZO” Whittaker appear in separate bouts.

Garcia-Benavidez media workout

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>