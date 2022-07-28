Says Oscar is trying to do everything he can to NOT make a fight between Ryan Garcia and Tank Davis
Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions, has ripped into the claim of rival promoter Oscar De La Hoya that WBA lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis hasn’t been surpassing 100,000 buys in his PPV fights.
“Oscar is a lying piece of shit,” Ellerbe proclaimed on Twitter. “To prove it we will put up $5mil to his $1mil or whatever he can scrape up. We will present the info to an arbitrator who then can determine the winner and the winner donates the money to a charity of their choice. The public can see who’s lying!
“Tank has done substantially more than 100k buys in EVERY one of his PPV fights. Oscar is trying to do everything he can to NOT make a fight and it’s time to expose the facts. This is a terrible look for Ryan and his promoter.
“Oscar’s assertion that Tank and Ryan are equal is all bullshit and anyone who can add knows that. In Ryan’s last fight at the live gate he grossed $1.126,155.00 and in that same building Tank grossed $3.525,855.00. That’s less than a third, how is that equal?
“Ryan’s last three fights, his live gates combined don’t add up to $3,525,850.00, another irrefutable fact. He’s a good dude and terrific fighter and has a huge following also. I think he brings tremendous value to make a big fight but that nonsense his promoter is saying is crazy💯.
“Ryan says he wants to fight Tank, he’s told everybody that and I believe him. He needs to get his promoter in line ASAP, this is a terrible look for him!!
“We are going to see if all the media calls him on the bullshit. Not hard to make a deal if you are really trying to make a deal for a big fight.”
well at least he didn’t call him a cross dressing POS
There should be plenty of money to make this fight.. both are good draws. Does not seem like the social media followers translate to ppv or ticket sales. That’s a reality GB needs to face. Ryan so confident he’s gonna win.. make the fight. If you don’t get all the money you think your fighter deserves the money will follow after the win. Like Haney made the concessions needed to get Kambosos fight made.
Agreed. But not sure Oscar is as confident as Ryan.
Why does Ellerbe care? Garcia isn’t dropping to 135. Why does Tank move up to 140 to fight him? If he is going to drop to 135 after fighting Ryan, the only reason would be to fight Haney (or Kambosos, if he somehow regains the titles) or Shakur.
If Tank really wants to fight Shakur, why not do it in late 2022 or early 2023?
I personally feel Tank could beat Garcia at this point in the game. Why? Garcia’s defense needs some work, and his stationery head would be a bullseye for counters. Keep in mind Campbell set that blueprint for us to see when he knocked Garcia down due to his anemic defense. Yes, Campbell lost the fight, but Tank hits a lot harder than Campbell and I feel tank will break through Garcia’s arsenal within 6 rounds and chop him down. Oscar may fear Garcia is not ready at this point due to the same issues a blind man could see in Garcia.
Agree. But should Ryan get paid more than he is worth in return for Tank getting the privilege of KOing him? I think that’s the sticking point.