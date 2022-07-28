Says Oscar is trying to do everything he can to NOT make a fight between Ryan Garcia and Tank Davis

Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions, has ripped into the claim of rival promoter Oscar De La Hoya that WBA lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis hasn’t been surpassing 100,000 buys in his PPV fights.

“Oscar is a lying piece of shit,” Ellerbe proclaimed on Twitter. “To prove it we will put up $5mil to his $1mil or whatever he can scrape up. We will present the info to an arbitrator who then can determine the winner and the winner donates the money to a charity of their choice. The public can see who’s lying!

“Tank has done substantially more than 100k buys in EVERY one of his PPV fights. Oscar is trying to do everything he can to NOT make a fight and it’s time to expose the facts. This is a terrible look for Ryan and his promoter.

“Oscar’s assertion that Tank and Ryan are equal is all bullshit and anyone who can add knows that. In Ryan’s last fight at the live gate he grossed $1.126,155.00 and in that same building Tank grossed $3.525,855.00. That’s less than a third, how is that equal?

“Ryan’s last three fights, his live gates combined don’t add up to $3,525,850.00, another irrefutable fact. He’s a good dude and terrific fighter and has a huge following also. I think he brings tremendous value to make a big fight but that nonsense his promoter is saying is crazy💯.

“Ryan says he wants to fight Tank, he’s told everybody that and I believe him. He needs to get his promoter in line ASAP, this is a terrible look for him!!

“We are going to see if all the media calls him on the bullshit. Not hard to make a deal if you are really trying to make a deal for a big fight.”