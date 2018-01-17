Top Rank inks 17-year-old Kaminsky

Highly touted 17-year-old Israeli prospect David Kaminsky has agreed to a multi-year promotional contract with Top Rank, announced Hall of Fame promoter, Bob Arum. The super welterweight power puncher that is handled by ‘Manager of the Year’ Egis Klimas and trained by the boxer’s father, Anatoliy Kaminsky, will make his professional debut on the February 3rd world championship event that will take place at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas. His pro debut can be seen live on the ESPN App.