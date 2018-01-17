January 17, 2018

Nietes-Reveco on Superfly 2?

There is still one unannounced fight on the February 24 HBO-televised Superfly 2 card in Los Angeles. But, HBO may have let it slip that the mystery bout will be a clash between former world champions Donnie Nietes (40-1-4, 22 KOs) and Juan Carlos Reveco (39-3, 19 KOs). There had been speculation that WBO superfly champion Naoye “Monster” Inoue would return after starring in Superfly 1.

Superfly 2 is headlined by WBC super flyweight world champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (43-4-1, 39 KOs) against former world champion and #1 ranked mandatory challenger Juan Francisco “El Gallo” Estrada (36-2, 25 KOs). The other announced televised bout is former champ Carlos “Principe” Cuadras (36-2-1, 27 KOs) vs. McWilliams Arroyo (16-3, 14 KOs).

Mundine destroys Browne, targets Horn
