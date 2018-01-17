Mundine destroys Browne, targets Horn

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former WBA super middleweight champion Anthony “The Man” Mundine crushed former world title challenger Tommy Browne in two rounds on Wednesday night at Star City Casino in Sydney, Australia. After a shaky start, Mundine rocked Browne in round two, then spectacularly knocked him out with a left hook. After the bout, Mundine called out WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn. “He can fight Crawford after me,” proclaimed Mundine. “I think we all want that, let’s get it done…I whipped Danny Green and I’ll whip Jeff Horn.”

In a clash between unbeaten cruiserweight Jai Opetaia (14-0, 11 KOs) was victorious when Ben Kelleher (7-1-2, 4 KOs) cound not continue in round three due to a hand injury.