Frampton-Donaire undercard shaping up

Three all-Ireland domestic clashes have been confirmed for the undercard of Carl Frampton’s much-anticipated April 21 showdown against Nonito Donaire at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Jono Carroll (15-0, 2KOs) will face Marco McCullough (18-4, 11KOs) in a 12-round super featherweight showdown for the IBF European title, light welter Tyrone McKenna (15-0-1, 6KOs) meets Philip Sutcliffe Jr (14-2, 9KOs), and WBO European middleweight titleholder Conrad Cummings (12-1-1) takes on Irish champion Luke Keeler (13-2, 5 KOs).