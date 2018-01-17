January 17, 2018

Frampton-Donaire undercard shaping up

Three all-Ireland domestic clashes have been confirmed for the undercard of Carl Frampton’s much-anticipated April 21 showdown against Nonito Donaire at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Jono Carroll (15-0, 2KOs) will face Marco McCullough (18-4, 11KOs) in a 12-round super featherweight showdown for the IBF European title, light welter Tyrone McKenna (15-0-1, 6KOs) meets Philip Sutcliffe Jr (14-2, 9KOs), and WBO European middleweight titleholder Conrad Cummings (12-1-1) takes on Irish champion Luke Keeler (13-2, 5 KOs).

Mundine destroys Browne, targets Horn
Eyubov: I Will Run Ulysee Jr Out of the Ring
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.