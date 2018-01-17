Natex Boxing Hits it Big with Chicago Show

By Sam DiTusa at ringside

Natex Boxing and owner Andrew Sobko kicked off the 2018 calendar year in the Windy City with a great boxing card at the Midwest Conference Center in Northlake, Ill. The 5 bout dinner show was received well by the local boxing community as it played out to a packed house and was recorded by Comcast TV for a future airing.

The opening bout pitted heavyweights Thad Berkhousen from Lansing, MI, against Chicago’s Ricardo Chavez. The fight resembled two Brahma Bulls in a fight for survival as the two big men stood toe to toe for the entire fight trading power punched. The difference in what was a very competitive fight was a first round knockdown scored by Berkhousen with a big uppercut to Chavez. The knockdown was enough to earn Berkhousen a decision victory raising his record to 5-4-2 while Chavez takes his 2nd loss against 5 victories.

Bout 2 featured Sam Colona prospect Martez McGregor (5-1) against rangy Scott Futrell (1-2) in a 4 rounder fought at 175 lbs. While Futrell proved to be a good boxer and tactician, it was the relentless McGregor’s pressure and power punching which earned him the unanimous decision.

Roy Jones Jr entered the ring for bout three, but as a second rather than a fighter. His protégé Shady Gamhour traded punches with Jauvan John in a scheduled six round middleweight fight. While the fight was competitive, it was Gamhour who landed the heavier blows which prompted a stoppage at the end of round 3. Gamhour improves to 6-0 while John falls to 2-4.

The semi-main event featured Chicago’s Giovanni Cabrera Mioletti and Michigan’s Tyrone Harris in an 8 round lightweight battle. Mioletti was the slicker fighter the entire fight while Harris, a former USBA & GBU Champion scored the heavier power punches. Mioletti, 13 years the junior to Harris managed to keep his composure throughout the battle and scored combinations at will with speed. There were no knockdowns but the fight was action packed. In the end, Mioletti (10-0), passed yet another test in his undefeated career piling up scores of 78-74 twice, and 77-75 on the final card. Harris falls to (27-12) with the loss.

The main event showcased Natex promotions Dmytro Mytrofanov against rugged Marcus Willis in an 8 round Middleweight fight which had Mytrofanov the aggressor the entire fight putting on a great display of stalking and body punching which slowed Willis by the middle rounds. Willis was often caught on the ropes counter punching as the stocky Mytrfanov threw body combinations which could be felt across the street. While Willis had his moments, it was the relentless attack of the tough Mytrofanov which easily turned the heads of the judges earning him his second victory (all scores 80-72) in an unblemished pro career.

The show was a great success, and there was nothing but praise from the big crowd as they filed out. Ring Announcer Steve Corbo played the room in style and Rick Wilson did a fine job on the Comcast televised portion. A special nod goes to Natex Boxing’s coordinator John Nocita who put the show together in 5 days along with matchmaker Jerry “The Rock” Alfano. Natex returns in April. See you at the fights.