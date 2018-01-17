Berchelt to defend Feb 10, opponent TBA

WBC super featherweight champion Miguel “Alacran” Berchelt is today minus an opponent, but who knows what tomorrow will bring? The Box Azteca team officially presented the second defense of WBC super featherweight champion, Miguel Berchelt who returns home to Cancun, Quintana Roo, but who’s he going to fight? Accompanied by his promoter, Mario Abraham, Miguel Berchelt talked about the battle that he was supposed to have on February 10th at the Oasis Arena in Cancun with Cristian Mijares. However…just a few days ago, Mijares notified Zanfer promotions that he would not fight.

The champion’s promoter in cooperation with the WBC, have been looking for a high ranked fighter ready to step up. At this point, Guillermo Brito confirmed that the name of the new rival will be announced tomorrow.

Miguel, who was voted Revelation of the Year by the WBC, was very surprised and somewhat saddened by the change of rival.

However, he`s stressing he`s ready to face any opponent, as he`s completed an excellent training camp.

“I am very happy to return to Cancun, my home, but now with that dream fulfilled, I want all people from Cancun to see that the 15-year-old boy who was studying at school 93, who went everywhere with his suitcase, is returning, ready to make history.

“Becoming a Green and Gold champion, has fulfilled one of my most cherished dreams! It is the most beautiful title and the one that all fighters want. Today that belt is mine and I will defend it with great passion, determination and courage. I am part of history and as such, I want to leave a lasting legacy, to be a source of inspiration.”

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman, spoke about the extraordinary qualities of “Alacrán” saying: “I’m very proud of Miguel because he represents the best of boxing. His passion sense of purpose and sense of belonging makes me so proud.”

Miguel promises that February 10th will be a very special day, any setbacks will be overcome and he`ll offer up a great and memorable fight for his people.