

Friday’s Boxeo Telemundo main event will be another edition of the classic boxing rivalry of Mexico vs Puerto Rico. WBA welterweight Fedecentro champion Antonio “Toño” Morán (25-4-1, 18 KOs) vs WBA jr. welterweight Fedecentro champion Emanuel “Pinky” Colón (17-1-1, 16 KOs) will be the third of four consecutive events aired on the network. The site will be the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida. Bouts are in the quarantine fight zone with no fans.

It’s a quick return to the ring for Morán who stopped Luis Solis inside the distance just last month on the network. Moran was close to earning a world title fight not long ago. A win over Colón could position him for another world title run.

How was your preparation for your upcoming fight?

I took a little rest after the last fight but immediately got right back into a strong preparation for this fight.

How did it feel to get a knockout victory in your last fight coming in off of back to back tough fights prior?

It definitely has done a lot for my confidence heading into this fight.

What do you know about your opponent?

In the videos I have seen on him, he looks as strong as his record indicates.

How do you feel now having moved up from lightweight to super lightweight?

I have adapted well to the weight and feel strong.

How you do you feel you match up with the top fighters at 140?

I think that the division has talented champions and contenders. I feel that I match up well with the best in the division. I just have to remain disciplined and prepare properly prior.

Do you think your experience could be the difference in this upcoming fight?

I believe so. I feel that my experience will lead to a better overall performance leading me to victory.

What type of fight should the fans expect tonight?

I think we both respect each other and will use our intelligence in the ring. This is an important fight to both of our careers so I definitely see this leading to an exciting fight for the fans.

###

“Champion v Champion”, “Toño” Morán vs “Pinky” Colón will be televised LIVE at 12AM through Telemundo. Check your local listings.