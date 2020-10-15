Ex-champ Vazquez returns Saturday

Former IBF lightweight champion Miguel “Titere” Vazquez (42-9, 16 KOs) challenges WBA #2 rated Lewis Ritson (29-1, 12 KOs) for his WBA Intercontinental super lightweight title on Saturday night on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US. Ritson is a 9:1 favorite. IBF #10 Abe defeats unbeaten Sasaki “Toño” Morán back on Telemundo Friday

