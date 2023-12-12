Looks like the WBA will adpopt the “bridgerweight” name for their super cruiserweight division. Over the weekend, Evgeny Tishchenko (13-1, 8 KOs) made history by officially becoming the first WBA bridgerweight champion by defeating Leon Harth (22-6-1, 13 KOs) this weekend at the Agenda Arena in Dubai. Tishchenko dropped Harth in round two and finished him in the sixth round to claim the belt in the 200-224 pound weight class.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
I know everyone clowns on this division (myself included at times), but if it produces some good fights I don’t think we will care too much, ultimately – and it has a chance.
Lucie, your opinion here won’t be popular, but I agree with you. There will be the occasional freak like Wilder, or a supremely skilled guy like Usyk who are in the 210-220 range who will be able to make it to the top of the Heavyweight division, but those types are few and far enough between that this new division will make for more competitive fights for fighters around that size. From Strawweight on up, it seems like there’s a weight class probably around every 4-5 pounds on average. Why draw the line at Bridgerweight? Seems more useful that a lot of the Junior/Super weight classes.
One problem with having a division for every few pounds is most sports fans have stopped following boxing partly because there are so many organizations and weight divisions that being a champion has lost its importance.
I think boxing fans, in general, are overly sensitive and dramatic and negative. Some as simple as a bad decision happens and we’re calling for an overhaul or an investigation. I don’t even think this approaches THAT level though, Michael. It may not be as popular as it used to be, but I’d tell you to go look at a schedule of upcoming fights one day and notice just how many there are and WHERE they are. Virtually every corner of the world is investing in the sport in some way and placing it in avenues where it can be viewed.
Yep! We bury it in one breath but then a guy like Richard Torrez or Babic comes around and what’s the first thing we say? ‘Oh he’s too small’. And it’s the truth. Unless you are some genius like Usyk or have genuine all-time eraser power like Wilder, you’re probably going to struggle mightily, as you would expect, fighting skilled much larger competition. It didn’t used to be an issue because when you got to a certain size, those bigger guys were just big targets. They were terrible; but when you look at the top 15-20 and there are MORE of those guys than not, I don’t think separating them – or at least OFFERING AN OPTION is the worst idea in the world. We’ll all get over though, if it produces interesting fights imo.
Lucie, guys like Usyk and Wilder seem to come along quite a bit. Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, Larry Holmes at his absolute best was around 220, Muhammad Ali, etc… I think the actual outlier is Tyson Fury. A huge man who can actually box, use his size and even survive a shot from Wilder (I still can’t believe he got up in their first fight!).
I love Babic, but he is more tough guy than technician. Torrez is more refined and I think he might have a chance against anybody except Fury.
So, beyond Tyson Fury, what other Heavyweights really create a need for the Bridgerweight Division?
BTW, I’m with you on good fights. I don’t care what weight they’re at, but you can count on one hand (maybe 2) all the great Cruiserweight fights, so do you really expect an extra 24 pounds to create more? Personally, I’m doubting it will create many.
I agree, if two guys put on a good fight, that should triumph over everything. It would certainly help if the division had some name recognition as well, not just guys that are too small for heavies or too big for cruisers. Remember-people scoffed at the Cruiserweight division when it was first introduced (many still do) in about 1980/81. It was formed by the WBC then the WBA followed suit originally calling it the “Junior Heavyweight Division”. There have been several other failed attempts over the last 25 years to form a division in between Cruiserweight and Heavyweight.
WBA calls this division super cruiserweight fightnews
First sentence from the above article: “Looks like the WBA will adpopt the “bridgerweight” name for their super cruiserweight division.”
Waiting for the additional “WBA interim Bridgerweight champion” and the “WBA super Bridgerweight champion”….
This fight is a great metaphor for this “new” division. No one knew about this fight and no one cared.
great now we can have our first Bridgerweight unification fight that no one cares about
EI like the bridgerwight division , I just look at it as non fat a** heavyweights. I never want to watch guys like Ruiz, Gorman etc…. Those guys should get penalties for coming in so fat. We are the customers and they are putting in absolutely no effort in training camp.