December 11, 2023
Ex-WBC female champ Shindo becomes man, loses in semi-official male bout

Shindo
Photo: Boxing Beat Magazine

By Joe Koizumi

Former WBC female flyweight champ Go Shindo (16-4, 11 KOs) became a man in 2017 and this time made a comeback as a male boxer in a semi-official test bout on Sunday in Osaka, Japan. Shindo, however, lost to Katsuyuki Ishibashi (2-2-1, no KO) by a unanimous decision (all 29-27) over three bantamweight rounds for three minutes. Shindo, 36, looked as sharp as previously, took the first round, but seemingly lost the second. The third and final session saw Shindo aggressively leading on his way to victory, but took a left hook and hit the deck. Shindo quickly raised himself, but obviously lost a 10-8 round.

Tsuyoshi Yasukochi of JBC said, “Shindo stepped up to get licensed as a male boxer and the JBC will need to consider licensing him.”

It wasn’t an official bout, so the win-loss result wasn’t officially registered but it was experimentally scored as a test bout.

Promoter: Green Tsuda Promotions.

BoxRec: Shindo Go

  • There’s a fighter named Pat Manuel who’s done this. Was a really good amateur as a female (beat Natasha Jonas & Tiara Brown) and is currently competing as a male, albeit against very low-level opposition.

