WBO cruiserweight champion Chris Billam-Smith (19-1, 13 KOs) retained his title with an eighth round TKO over Mateusz Masternak (47-6, 31 KOs) on Sunday night at the Bournemouth International Centre in Bournemouth, England. Masternak beat hometown hero Billam-Smith to the punch and outworked him for most the fight. Billam-Smith, however, got the win when Masternak suddenly quit on his stool after round seven due to an apparent rib injury. Official time :02 of round eight. Masternak was ahead 5-2 on two scorecards at the time of the toppage.

2020 Olympic medallist Ben “The Surgeon” Whittaker (5-0, 4 KOs) scored a brutal fourth round KO against Stiven Leonetti Dredhaj (11-3-1, 3 KOs) in a light heavyweight bout. A battered and bloody Dredhaj took a knee in round three and Whittaker laid him on his back in round four to end it. Time was :54.

2020 Olympic gold medallist Lauren Price (6-0, 1 KO) shut out former European champion Silvia Bortot (11-4-1, 3 KOs) in an eight round female welterweight clash. Score was 80-72.

Super welterweight Lee Cutler (14-1, 7 KOs) outscored Obi Egbunike (8-3-1, 1 KO) over ten rounds for the \vacant English title. Scores were 97-93, 97-93, 96-95.

Welterweight Michael McKinson moved to 26-1, 4 KOs by outpointing previously unbeaten Musah Lawson (11-1, 9 KOs) over ten. Scores were 100-90, 100-90, 99-91. McKinson’s only loss was to Vergil Ortiz.