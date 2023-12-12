A somewhat pleasant surprise for DAZN’s fully stacked “Day of Reckoning” event on December 23 featuring Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder in separate bouts from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Rather than the $74.99 PPV price point, which has all become all too common these days, the price for DAZN subscibers will be $39.99.

The full lineup:

Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin (heavyweight)

Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker (heavyweight)

Daniel Dubois vs. Jarrell Miller (heavyweight)

Dmitry Bivol vs. Lyndon Arthur (light heavyweight)

Jai Opetaia vs. Ellis Zorro (cruiserweight)

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Agit Kabayel (heavyweight)

Frank Sanchez vs. Junior Fa (heavyweight)

Filip Hrgovic vs. Mark De Mori (heavyweight)