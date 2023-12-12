A somewhat pleasant surprise for DAZN’s fully stacked “Day of Reckoning” event on December 23 featuring Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder in separate bouts from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Rather than the $74.99 PPV price point, which has all become all too common these days, the price for DAZN subscibers will be $39.99.
The full lineup:
Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin (heavyweight)
Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker (heavyweight)
Daniel Dubois vs. Jarrell Miller (heavyweight)
Dmitry Bivol vs. Lyndon Arthur (light heavyweight)
Jai Opetaia vs. Ellis Zorro (cruiserweight)
Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Agit Kabayel (heavyweight)
Frank Sanchez vs. Junior Fa (heavyweight)
Filip Hrgovic vs. Mark De Mori (heavyweight)
Best boxing card/price ever
I just think wilder VS Parker should be the main event fight
Parker is really no threat to Wilder. Wilder will have target practice with Parker once the fight settles in. Parker’s boring style of fighting is enough for anyone to fall asleep on. At least Parker is getting a paycheck to be a recipient of a KO against Wilder. Easy fight to predict… Wilder KO.
This is the fight on the card that I am most excited about. Wilder has been so inactive and this will be Parker’s 4th fight this year i.e. he should be sharp. This could be a cracker.
Dubois vs Miller will be an interesting matchup to me.
That’s exactly what people said before Frazier beat Muhammad Ali …welcome to boxing
I am still sticking to my prediction. Parker’s style is tailored-made for Wilder to tee off on in regard to power punches.
If logic exists in boxing Andy Ruiz would beat Joshua , Douglas to Tyson , morales to Pacquiao , López to warrington , Pacquiao to Thurman , Lara to wood , Magdaleno to donaire etc etc etc
But don’t worry we all started like you
Boxing has the “what-ifs” and the “possibilities” in any matchup. That’s the nature of the beast in the sport. I don’t mind eating crow if I make a wrong a prediction in any fight. What is your prediction with Wilder vs Parker? Clear cut prediction…?
Clearly the ONLY event this year worth the price.
I’m confused. So it’s $74.99 for non DAZN account holders?
I don’t pay a single Cent. There are many stars indeed, unfortunately these stars don’t fight each other, the bouts themselves are below average and all very predictable. The supposed greatest boxevent in history lmao…
Won’t pay to watch 2 washed up heavyweights
How about the best cruiser in the world and the 2nd best light heavyweight in the world?
Excellent fight card. Joshua might have his hands full with wallin.
interesting event, it seems it has potential
I think this card will be full of upsets or unexpected results like I don’t think bivol will be able to ko Arthur just for example
