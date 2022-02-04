Tim Tszyu debutara en EEUU e Charlo-Castaño en Los Ángeles OMB # 1, CMB # 3, FIB # 3 súper welter Tim Tszyu, quien hasta ahora ha peleado todos sus combates profesionales en Australia, según se informa, planea invadir el mercado estadounidense. Según el Daily Telegraph, Tszyu (20-0, 15 KOs) se enfrentará a Terrell Gausha (22-1-1, 11 KOs) en el evento coestelar de la revancha entre Jermell Charlo y Brian Castano que tendrá lugar el 19 de marzo en el Crypto.com Arena (anteriormente el STAPLES Center) en Los Ángeles. Supuestamente, la pelea es una eliminatoria por el título mundial, aunque Gausha actualmente no está clasificada por ninguna organización. Parker apunta a Joyce

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

