By Mauricio Sulaimán

Son of José Sulaimán / President of the WBC

The boxers who will participate in the Tokyo 2020+1 Olympic Games are being announced and, in many cases, the lowest participation of boxers in history for some traditional boxing countries.

For example, the United States has only secured six tickets to be present: four women and two men. The outlook for Mexico is dismally disastrous because until today Mexico only has the representation of a single fighter: Esmeralda Falcón Reyes, in the 60kg category.

This is mostly due to the cancellation of various competitions that would be the qualifying rounds, in order to achieve their pass to compete in the Olympics. The special committee in charge of boxing for the Olympic Games decided to grant the tickets based on the rankings that had been established some time ago.

Amateur boxing is going through the worst crisis in the history of our sport around the world, and it was not the pandemic that caused this, but the mismanagement of the international federation in charge of leading this sport, in the amateur field, worldwide, with the approval of the International Olympic Committee.

AIBA had a change of presidency and with the entry of Dr. Wu, everything changed. This body began a process of seeking to control world boxing, including the professional sphere; The athlete and the sport itself ceased to count, with money, business and commercial matters being the only thing that mattered. They started a professional boxing league, signing the participating fighters, being managers, promoters and more, in a very serious lack of everything that Olympism represents, and representing also an unacceptable conflict of interest in boxing.

There were also very regrettable scandals with the performance of judges and referees, leaving boxing with a tarnished image and fragile credibility before the IOC.

Today AIBA is not recognized by the IOC and the discipline of boxing is in the charge of a special committee, appointed by the Olympic body itself. There is great concern about the future of our sport in terms of its administration and permanence in the Olympic Games.

* * *

While this is happening in the amateur world, professional boxing is going through a golden era. The year began with a great fight when, on January 2, Ryan García got off the canvas to knock out Luke Campbell, and from there have been great fights that have thrilled the fans week after week.

On Saturday there was a great fight of constant action, and Brandon Figueroa knocked out the hitherto undefeated and monarch in two divisions, Luis Nery, proclaiming himself in this way WBC world champion in super bantamweight category.

The schedule of upcoming events is wonderful, and there is great anticipation for the bouts that are close to happening.

Great fights that have happened in 2021:

Ryan Garcia, KO7 Luke Campbell; WBC light silver.

Oscar Valdez, KO10 Miguel Berchelt; WBC super feather.

Gallo Estrada, split decision Román González; WBC super fly.

Katie Taylor, unanimous decision Natasha Jonas; lightweight unified championship.

Andy Ruiz, unanimous decision Cristóbal Arreola;

Canelo Álvarez, KO8 Billy Joe Saunders; WBC-WBO-WBA super middle.

Brandon Figueroa, KO8 Luis Nery; WBC-WBA super bantamweight.

Epic matches to coming up on the calendar:

José Carlos Ramírez vs. Josh Taylor (WBC-WBO-IBF-WBA super lightweight), on May 22, in Las Vegas.

Devin Haney vs. Jorge Linares (WBC lightweight), on May 29, in Las Vegas.

Nordine Oubaali vs. Nonito Donaire (WBC Bantamweight), on May 29, in Los Angeles.

Jermall Charlo vs. Juan Macías (WBC middleweight), on June 19, in Houston.

Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos (undisputed), on June 19, in Miami.

Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castaño (WBC-WBO-IBF super welterweight), on July 17.

Oscar Rivas vs. Bryant Jennings ( WBC Bridgerweight ) on September 17 in Montreal.

Panya vs Menayothin 2 (WBC Strawweight) August in Thailand.

Some other potential great matches are yet to be announced which include Canelo vs. Plant, Estrada vs. Chocolatito 3, Rungvisai vs. Cuadras 2, and many more to come.

DID YOU KNOW?

Other big attractions that are generating millions of new fans for boxing are the fights between celebrities, and the exhibition between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul is expected to generate astronomical numbers when they step into the ring on June 6 in Miami.

J.C. Chávez will have an exhibition with the son of Macho Camacho, Érik Morales with Marco Antonio Barrera and Juan Manuel Márquez with Miguel Cotto, in different venues, bringing interest to world boxing.

I appreciate your comments at [email protected]