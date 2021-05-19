May 19, 2021
Four-time world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis (24-0, 23 KOs) will take on a career-defining challenge as he sets his sights on capturing a title in a third weight class when he faces undefeated WBA super lightweight champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios (26-0, 17 KOs) in a Showtime PPV main event on June 26 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The pay-per-view undercard will feature a battle of two top 154-pound contenders as Erickson “Hammer” Lubin (23-1, 16 KOs) faces former unified champion Jeison Rosario (20-2-1, 14 KOs) in a WBC super welterweight title eliminator in the co-main event. Former unified super welterweight champion Julian “J-Rock” Williams (27-2-1, 16 KOs)  returns to the ring for the first time in 18 months to take on Brian Mendoza (19-1, 13 KOs)  in a 10-round showdown and Olympian Batyr Akhmedov (8-1, 7 KOs) steps in against former world champion Argenis Mendez (25-6-3, 12 KOs) in a 12-round WBA super lightweight title eliminator.

