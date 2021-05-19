IF no step-aside deal happens and IF WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury faces Deontay Wilder in a third bout that an arbitrator ruled must happen by September 15, Tyson Fury is a big favorite.

Early odds on the board at BetOnline.ag are nearly 3:1 for the Gypsey King.

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury -280 (5/14)

Deontay Wilder +220 (11/5)