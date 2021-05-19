IF no step-aside deal happens and IF WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury faces Deontay Wilder in a third bout that an arbitrator ruled must happen by September 15, Tyson Fury is a big favorite.
Early odds on the board at BetOnline.ag are nearly 3:1 for the Gypsey King.
Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder
Tyson Fury -280 (5/14)
Deontay Wilder +220 (11/5)
2 to 1? Are they Nucking Futz?
Fury should be a 39,000 to 1 favorite.
Deontay “I got my ass bombed” WILDer needs to retire.
I want to see Joe Rogan V Wesley Snipes on the undercard- this fight isn’t happening before the AJ fight. Fake news
Wilder got Jealous his Boyfriend Fury in his mind he got him pregnant was going to cheat on him with Joshua,came out from his psychiatrist’s office and had to do something…
BUUUUMMMMMM SQQQQUUUUAAADDDDD!!!!
Only way to get Wilder a belt is to make Fury fight a month after Joshua fight. What a stuipd decision.
I highly doubt if Wilder is mentally prepared for a fight this September. Wilder is trying to gather more leverage for an earth shattering step aside amount from the big money pit.
In addition, Wilder will double dip into the big money pit by fighting the Fury/Joshua winner during late 2022 or early 2023.
Wilder will probably retire after he double dips into the money pit against the Fury/Joshua winner. However, if Wilder fights very competitively (close or controversial fight) against the Fury/Joshua winner…then Wilder may get a triple dip in the big money pit.