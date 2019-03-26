6’8 2008 Olympic bronze medalist David Price (23-6, 19 KOs) returns Saturday against unbeaten heavyweight Kash Ali (15-0, 7 KOs) on the Liam Smith vs. Sam Eggington undercard at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England. This will be the popular Price’s first fight in his hometown for nearly there years as he looks to make a fresh charge on the heavyweight division one fight at a time.

“For too long I was looking too far ahead and hoping for a big fight with one of the champions, but the time has come where I can’t do that,” Price told Sky Sports. “I’ve lost six times and no promoter is going to sit down with me and give me a long-term plan where I can be guided to such an opportunity. I’ve just got to take it one fight at a time, keep on winning, and then see where that takes me.”

DAZN will televise in the U.S.