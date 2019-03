Super welterweight Conor McGregor (0-1) announced his retirement on Tuesday. Mainly known as an MMA star, McGregor crossed over into boxing in 2017 for a bout against Floyd Mayweather. With 4.3 million PPV buys, the event was the second-biggest selling boxing PPV in history. Mayweather TKO’d McGregor in the 10th round.

The only PPV to eclipse Mayweather-McGregor was Mayweather-Pacquiao with 4.6 million buys. Pacman has been trying to goad Mayweather back into the ring for a rematch.