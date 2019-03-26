Former WBC heavyweight champion Samuel “The Nigerian Nightmare” Peter will continue his comeback on the non-televised portion of the Claressa Shields vs. Christina Hammer card on April 13 from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Peter (37-6, 30 KOs) will take on Mario Heredia (15-6-1, 13 KOs) in an eight-round matchup.

After more than two years of inactivity, the 38-year-old Peter quietly won his first comeback fight by first round KO against Gerardo Escobar (2-22, 1 KO) on February 22 at Cheer’s Bar in Tijuana.