10:1 underdog Amir “King” Khan says he’s confident he’ll upset WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford when they clash for the world title on April 20 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

“We are training hard and sparring hard,” said Khan today during a conference call with reporters. “I know Terence is up there with the best pound-for-pound fighters and I respect what he has done. I am not taking this fight lightly. But I know I can win this fight with my boxing skills, being smart and cause an upset. When I am an underdog, I perform at my best!”