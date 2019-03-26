Former world champion Ricardo “El Matador” Mayorga (32-11-1. 26 KOs) will return on April 6 to face pro-debuting amateur star Lester Martinez in Guatemala. The agreed weight for the bout will be at 170 pounds.

The 46-year-old Mayorga has vowed to knock out Martinez in the first round.

23-year-old Martinez, who won a gold medal in the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games and is being trained by Boxing Hall of Famer Nacho Beristain, says he’s not intimidated by Mayorga and will “beat him clearly.”