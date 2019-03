Famed trainer and FBHOF inaugural Class of 2009 Inductee Jimmy Williams, 91, passed away last Friday. If you’d like to say farewell to this great man of the sweet science, viewing is Friday March 29, from 5PM-8PM at Wilson Funeral Home 3000 N. 29th Street, Tampa, Florida. Service is at 2pm Saturday March 30, at Exciting Faith Alive Church 5705 E. 32nd Ave. Tampa. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the gofundme.com/jimmy-Williams.