By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBA #3 super flyweight Andrew Moloney was happy with his stoppage victory over WBA #2 Miguel Gonzalez in round eight in their WBA Eliminator last Friday in San Francisco de Mostaza, Chile, and is now looking forward to challenging for the WBA super flyweight title.



“Gonzalez was a good fighter,” said Moloney “He was better than I thought in honesty and produced a career-best display…I thought I was going to stop him to the body going in but the shot that stopped him was the shot we had been working on in the gym and it paid off in great style. After a knockdown was scored against me for slipping, I knew I had to take it out of the judges’ hands so I did and I was delighted with the victory.”

WBA Champion Khalid Yafai will defend the title against WBA #1 Norberto Jiminez on the undercard of IBF,WBO,WBA heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua against Jarrell Miller in Madison Square Garden on Saturday June 1.,

“I think both Yafai and Jiminez are good fighters and when they clash it will be a close fight. I feel Yafai has a bit more class and will win the fight, but it will be a really close fight and I definitely want to fight the winner for the world title.

“If the winner unifies or doesn’t want to fight me I will possibly look to fight in the interim but I will leave that up to the team and I am going to have a few weeks rest and then get back in the gym and continue improving for what big opportunities could be on the horizon.”