By Robert Coster

Here is the COVID-19 protocol for Saturday’s Shaun Promotions boxing card at the Carlos Teo Cruz Coliseum in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The fights can be seen on ESPN Knockout.

1. Boxers and teams will be separated by an acrylic glass in the locker room

2. First tests have already taken place. Another test at Friday’s weigh-in

3. The teams will be provided with sanitary kits

4. Boxers will use sanitary trunks

5. Surgical masks, gloves, shoes will be tested and provided

6. Boxers will be retested the day of the fight

7. Everybody will undergo sanitary tests upon arriving at the Coliseum

8. The Coliseum can hold 8,000 people, but only 25 will be admitted

9. Teams will use masks and gloves. Boxers will have their own personalized gloves

10. There will only be six bouts on the card

11. Teams will be kept isolated from each other

12. Only three people per team

13. Boxers will be tested again after their fights