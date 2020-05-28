ESPN will have live boxing in June, but over on Showtime, they’ve got another month of retreads teed up. The schedule:

Friday, June 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Joshua vs. Klitschko

Broner vs. Maidana

Friday, June 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Tyson vs. Frans Botha

Tyson vs. Julian Francis

Tyson vs. Lou Savarese

Tyson vs. Brian Nielsen

Tyson vs. Clifford Etienne

Friday, June 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Andre Ward vs. Arthur Abraham

Carl Froch vs. Glen Johnson

Friday, June 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Ward vs. Froch