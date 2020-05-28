May 28, 2020
ESPN will have live boxing in June, but over on Showtime, they’ve got another month of retreads teed up. The schedule:

Friday, June 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT
Joshua vs. Klitschko
Broner vs. Maidana

Friday, June 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT
Tyson vs. Frans Botha
Tyson vs. Julian Francis
Tyson vs. Lou Savarese
Tyson vs. Brian Nielsen
Tyson vs. Clifford Etienne

Friday, June 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT
Andre Ward vs. Arthur Abraham
Carl Froch vs. Glen Johnson

Friday, June 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT
Ward vs. Froch

Covid-19 testing completed for Saturday card

