ESPN will have live boxing in June, but over on Showtime, they’ve got another month of retreads teed up. The schedule:
Friday, June 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT
Joshua vs. Klitschko
Broner vs. Maidana
Friday, June 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT
Tyson vs. Frans Botha
Tyson vs. Julian Francis
Tyson vs. Lou Savarese
Tyson vs. Brian Nielsen
Tyson vs. Clifford Etienne
Friday, June 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT
Andre Ward vs. Arthur Abraham
Carl Froch vs. Glen Johnson
Friday, June 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT
Ward vs. Froch
I only buy Showtime, DAZN and ESPN+ for the boxing. Should have cancelled in March. Wasted $