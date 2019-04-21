Photos: Emily Harney

WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford (35-0, 26 KOs) scored a sixth round TKO over former unified super lightweight world champion Amir Khan (33-5, 20 KOs) on Saturday night before a crowd of 14,091 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.



It looked like it might be an early night when Crawford dropped Khan in round one with a short right hand. Khan survived the round. Both had moments in chess match-like rounds two and three. Crawford starting to work over Khan in round four, although Khan landed a crisp shot just before the bell. Khan started to connect more in round five.

The end came in round six when Crawford landed a very low blow. Khan received time to recover and at the urging of his trainer Virgil Hunter, Amir decided he was unable to continue. Thus Crawford was credited with a TKO win. Time :47.

“The fight I want next is Errol Spence,” Crawford said afterward. “Whenever he is ready he can come and get it.”

Promoter Bob Arum added, “We want to fight Errol Spence. Everyone wants the fight. There is one guy stopping it, and that is Al Haymon.”

–

