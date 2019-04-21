By Miguel Maravilla

“I’ve said it before, when Danny Garcia is at his best, nobody can beat him. I had gotten a little comfortable in the past, but I put my 110 percent into this fight and when I do, I beat everyone,” proclaimed former champ Danny Garcia after his seventh round stoppage over Adrian Granados at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

“I had to make a statement and knock him out. I had to be the first man who stops him and I got it done. I hope I didn’t scare Manny Pacquiao away. I’d love a rematch with Shawn Porter or Keith Thurman, or a fight with Errol Spence Jr. I’m back!”