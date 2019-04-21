By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Former two-division world champion Philadelphia’s Danny “Swift” Garcia (35-2, 21 KOs) scored a one-sided seven round stoppage over Adrian Granados (20-7-2, 14 KOs) of Chicago Saturday night at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Granados came out popping the jab and followed up with the right as Garcia was off to a slow start countering. In round two, Granados landed two rights but Garcia countered and dropped him with a left hook. He got up but was down a second time from a looping right. Garcia was landing big punches in the third busting his nose as Granados kept mixing it up. The fourth round saw Garcia beating Granados to the punch landing heavily.

Garcia dropped Granados a third time in the fifth as this started to become a really one-sided fight. It was all Garcia at the halfway point in the sixth as he mixed up on the inside with Granados. Halfway through in the seventh a series of heavy right hands convinced referee Thomas Taylor to stop the fight at 1:33.