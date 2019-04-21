WBA female atomweight champion Monserrat “Raya” Alarcon (12-4-2, 0 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Nora Cardoza (14-6-2, 6 KOs) in the main event on Saturday at the Plaza Principal in Atotonilco el Alto in Jalisco, Mexico. Scores were 100-90, 100-90 and 99-91.



In the co-feature, super flyweights Hugo “Chacal” Hernández (15-4-1, 6 KOs) and Oscar Nery Plata (12-2-1, 7 KOs) battled to a draw.

In other action, welterweight Daniel “Tocado” Echeverría beat Christian “Niñote” Gómez by eight round TKO, female mini-fly Victoria Argueta outpointed Jessica Rangel over six 58-56 3x, super featherweight Ronaldo “Ronny” Ruelas knocked out Benjamín Arias in the third round, Gabriel “Gollaz” Valenzuela knocked out Armando Rivera in three, female featherweight Magaly Rodríguez took a four round majority decisinn over Paola Rangel, and super lightweight José Alfonso Navarro needed just 33 seconds to KO Daniel Cortez.

The card was promoted by Canelo Promotions in association with CODE Jalisco.