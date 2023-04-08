April 8, 2023
Boxing Results

Teraji halts Olascuaga, keeps WBC, WBA 105lb belt

By Joe Koizumi

WBC, WBA light-flyweight champion Kenshiro Teraji (21-1, 13 KOs), 107.25, impressively kept his belts when he finally caught up with game and durable challenger Anthony Olascuaga (5-1, 3 KOs), 107, US, and chalked up a fine TKO victory at 0:58 of the ninth round in a scheduled twelve on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. Olascuaga was a last-minute substitute for WBO titlist Jonathan Gonzalez who had suffered pneumonia to cancel the highly expected unification bout with Teraji. Olascuaga was a much better replacement as he showed his power (he is a legitimate flyweight) and fighting spirit. After their see-saw processing in the middle of the contest Teraji accelerated his attack and finally dropped the challenger with a flurry of punches in round nine, when good referee Mark Nelson wisely declared a well-timed halt.

Promoter: Teiken Promotions.

(More to come)

Takuma Inoue defeats Solis, wins WBA 118lb belt

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>