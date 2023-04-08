By Joe Koizumi

WBC, WBA light-flyweight champion Kenshiro Teraji (21-1, 13 KOs), 107.25, impressively kept his belts when he finally caught up with game and durable challenger Anthony Olascuaga (5-1, 3 KOs), 107, US, and chalked up a fine TKO victory at 0:58 of the ninth round in a scheduled twelve on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. Olascuaga was a last-minute substitute for WBO titlist Jonathan Gonzalez who had suffered pneumonia to cancel the highly expected unification bout with Teraji. Olascuaga was a much better replacement as he showed his power (he is a legitimate flyweight) and fighting spirit. After their see-saw processing in the middle of the contest Teraji accelerated his attack and finally dropped the challenger with a flurry of punches in round nine, when good referee Mark Nelson wisely declared a well-timed halt.

Promoter: Teiken Promotions.

