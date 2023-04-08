By Joe Koizumi

Monster Inoue’s younger brother, Takuma Inoue (18-1, 4 KOs), 118, acquired the vacant WBA bantamweight belt as he earned a unanimous decision (116-112, 117-111, 118-110) over Venezuelan Loborio Solis (35-7-1, 16 KOs), 117.5, over twelve close rounds on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. Despite the unanimous verdict it wasn’t an easy victory for Takuma, 27, who couldn’t show his usual speed and skills only to mix it up in the close quarter and repeated clinching with the 41-year-old veteran.

(More to come)