WBA #3 featherweight Raymond “Savage” Ford (14-0-1, 7 KOs) took apart former world champion Jessie Magdaleno (29-2, 18 KOs) over twelve rounds. Magdaleno down in rounds four and eleven. Scores were 119-107, 119-107, 116-110.
Super featherweight Thomas “Gunna Man” Mattice (21-3-1, 15 KOs) pulled victory from the jaws of defeat. Behind on all three scorecards, a flurry of punches by Mattice prompted a controversial stoppage by referee Rafael Ramos in the tenth and final round against previously unbeaten IBF #15 Ramiro Cesena (16-1-1, 13 KOs). Time was 1:35.
Unbeaten WBA #1 rated super welterweight Israil Madrimov (9-0-1, 6 KOs) outscored Raphael Igbokwe (16-4, 7 KOs) over ten rounds. Scores were 100-90, 9-91, 99-91.
Other Results:
Marc Castro TKO7 Ricardo Lopez (lightweight)
Khalil Coe KO3 James Quiter (light heavyweight)
Jesus Martinez D4 Jose Lopez (super bantamweight)
Igbokwe is one tough dude.
Ramos should never referee another fight. The most important aspect for a referee is how they judge stoppages. Mattice was flurrying, the crowd roared and Ramos panicked…
Feel bad for Cesena.
Ramos shuffles around like some wide eyed mummy. Time to retire.