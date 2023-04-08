WBA #3 featherweight Raymond “Savage” Ford (14-0-1, 7 KOs) took apart former world champion Jessie Magdaleno (29-2, 18 KOs) over twelve rounds. Magdaleno down in rounds four and eleven. Scores were 119-107, 119-107, 116-110.

Super featherweight Thomas “Gunna Man” Mattice (21-3-1, 15 KOs) pulled victory from the jaws of defeat. Behind on all three scorecards, a flurry of punches by Mattice prompted a controversial stoppage by referee Rafael Ramos in the tenth and final round against previously unbeaten IBF #15 Ramiro Cesena (16-1-1, 13 KOs). Time was 1:35.

Unbeaten WBA #1 rated super welterweight Israil Madrimov (9-0-1, 6 KOs) outscored Raphael Igbokwe (16-4, 7 KOs) over ten rounds. Scores were 100-90, 9-91, 99-91.

Other Results:

Marc Castro TKO7 Ricardo Lopez (lightweight)

Khalil Coe KO3 James Quiter (light heavyweight)

Jesus Martinez D4 Jose Lopez (super bantamweight)