By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda
The weigh-in ceremony for tomorrow’s world title twinbill took place on Monday in Osaka, Japan.
The results were as follows:
WBC, WBA light flyweight title bout
Champion Kenshiro Teraji (Japan) 107.5
Challenger Carlos Canizales (Venezuela) 107.75
WBA flyweight title bout
Champion Artem Dalakian (Ukraine) 111.25
Challenger Seigo Yuri Akui (Japan) 112
Special event
Tenshin Nasukawa (Japan) 121
Luis Robles (Mexico) 119.5
Officials
WBC, WBA light flyweight title bout
Referee Luis Pabon (Puerto Rico)
Judges Heremy Hayes (Canada), Jun-Bae Lim (Korea), Omar Mintun Sr. (Mexico)
Supervisors: WBA Renzo Bagnariol (Nicaragua), WBC Thanapol Bhakdibhumi (Thailand)
WBA flyweight title bout
Referee Guillermo Perez Pineda (Panama)
Judges Raul Caiz Jr. (US), Jeremy Hayes (Canada), Luis Pabon (Puerto Rico)
Supervisor: Renzo Bagnariol (Nicaragua)
Promoter: Akihiko Honda, Teiken Promotions
Kenshiro – Canizales, on paper, is fantastic. It’s probably one of the better smaller weight fights that could be made.