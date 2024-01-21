January 21, 2024
Teraji: I’ll score my 14th victory in world title bouts

By Joe Koizumi
The press conference of the forthcoming world title doubleheader was held today (Sunday) in Osaka, Japan. All look in good shape physically and verbally as well.

WBC light flyweight title bout
Kenshiro Teraji vs. Carlos Canizales

Teraji: I wish to score my fourteenth victory in world title bouts to tie the record of former world champion Yoko Gushiken.

Canizales: I have been unbeaten here in Japan. I wish to defeat Teraji and bring home the belt.

WBA flyweight title bout
Artem Dalakian versus Yuri Akui

Dalakian: I couldn’t fight for a year, but I have made my best condition. Though Akui is a good and strong challenger, I believe I will defend my best successfully.

Akui: I truly appreciate the champion having come to defend his belt against me. I would like to dedicate this fight to people in Ukraine as well as in the Noto area (which suffered a terrible earthquake on New Year’s Day with more than 200 victims pitifully having passed away).

The promoter is Teiken Promotions.

