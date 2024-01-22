Undefeated WBA light heavyweight world champion Dmitry Bivol believes that a potential undisputed clash with IBF, WBC and WBO ruler Artur Beterbiev would be the toughest test of his career.
“To be honest I believe that it is the hardest test,” said Bivol on Matchroom Boxing’s ‘Flash Knockdown’ podcast. “Why? Because he is stronger. I know that he is physically stronger than Canelo. He has good technique too. Many people talk about his power but they forget about his technique because his power is so much better than his technique, but he still had good technique.
“First of all he is strong, very strong. He’s like stone. His punches are very hard and his body is hard. He believes in himself a lot. He has experience, a lot of experience. If you look at his pro record, he doesn’t have too many fights, but he has a lot of experience in the amateurs. It helps him. He uses body shots with his right hand – it’s a good body shot. And he’s strong, this is one of the most important things.
“We’re all human. We all have weak sides. We all have good sides. Even him, we saw some of the moments which he wasn’t good in his last fight. I just need to create as many moments as I can that aren’t comfortable for him and I shouldn’t let him create moments that are uncomfortable for me. That’s it. It’s easy to be honest. We don’t need to think about it too much. Just do your work. I have to do my work and I know I can win if I do my work well.”
On his fight against Lyndon Arthur last month…
“I’m happy that everything was under my control. I felt good for all 12 rounds. I was breathing well and I kept my health. Now I am excited to have another fight. I didn’t damage my body too much with my last fight. I have strength to fight again.”
On Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith…
“Of course I watched the fight. I wasn’t surprised too much to be honest. Beterbiev was good as I expected to be against Smith. I didn’t see something new. He was powerful like he was before and he did his job well.
“I thought he would win. I didn’t have any expectation how he would win. I just felt like he should win. He won like he won and I wasn’t surprised. I wasn’t surprised that he was coming too close to Smith easily. He just did his job well.
“I love boxing so much. I like smart boxing and I want to believe that I’m showing this boxing to the people. It should be better than power or just speed. I hope the skills should win. I hope I have enough skills to win this fight. I will push myself to do it.”
Both fighters will need to be on their “A” game when the bell rings. Why? Each fighter has gifts in their arsenals that are the opposites of each other. I do not count out either fighter as a victory can be achieved by either one. Shaping up to be a great showdown.
Yep. Right now, at the heavier weights at least, Bivol and Beterbiev represent the classic boxer vs puncher matchup. The A game will play a major factor here. The ebb and flow will change for both, but how each adapts to the change in pace that will be interesting.
Stylistically, this is a GREAT matchup Scoob. Bivol likes to strike at mid-range and Beterbiev likes to get up close and fire short, solid shots. Can’t wait ñ.
Peter, excellent points.
This fight will be the hardest for each other at 175 lbs
I pick betterbiev by close decicion
Bivol will try to win connecting slaps while outboxing betterbiev
Betterbiev will push forward connecting harder and more solid punches making stumble bivol couple times and giving the impression of dominate the fight
Betterbiev by split decicion
Highly intelligent and supremely skilled fighter who seems to fully understand what he’s facing in Beterbiev. Can’t wait for this one.
One of the top 3 fights in boxing and I believe we are going to get it.
Best showdown in boxing I think this fight is a you pick em. The power of Beterbiev will be a problem. Bivol is younger and a volume puncher. Plus He has been the distance 11 times. Think the fans win on this one.
I hope this huge matchup materializes soon. Neither of these fighters seem the type to play promotional and contract games that would delay this fight being made. I would imagine the contract negotiations to be more like (in a Drago type accent) -“Put money on table, winner take all of it. Loser go home, eat borscht and drown sorrow in vodka!” Very tough fight to call but I cant see Beterbiev losing. Bivol is probably the more skilled and clever fighter, but Beterbiev is like a machine; I could see him absorbing punishment from Bivol, then just moving forward and doling out punishment of his own.
I think Bivol”s footwork ,speed and punch rate will win the day also I think Bivols power is underrated he wont be bum rushed and Beterbiev will not be able to close the distance.
Bivol will provide a solid, brave effort, but he will lose by TKO 11.
It’s gonna be a heck of a fight.
2024 fight of the year probably.
They’re both SKILLED
well spoken,
SERIOUS, FOCUSED professionals.
Beterbiev walked through all the clean, hard shots Smith landed, not that there were that many, but he was hit clean a number of times and was completely unfazed.
I expect he will get closer and land many more shots than Canelo was able to. He hits harder too.
This is the fight boxing fans want to see! I could care less about what Shakur, Devon or Ryan are up to.
Beterbiev by KOT before 10 rounds
I like Beterviev alot and I might be in the minority, but I saw holes that could be exploited by Bivol in his last fight. Smith is a good fighter, but he is no Bivol. Bivol has great footwork, and while Beterviev is a good solid puncher, I think a volume puncher like a Benevidez gives him more trouble. Beterviev might be a bit too slow,and as long as Bivol dictates the pace and range he can win on points.Bivol also knows how to fight coming forward. You got to push this guy back as points. Beterviev doesn’t throw when he is moving backwards or laterally. That’s the key to the fight for Bivol. And oh yeah….don’t get hit by this monster. Lol
Can Bivol box and move for 12 rounds?
Will Arthur cut the ring and connect his power punches?
Whoever can implement their strategies will win this fight. I am rooting for Arthur.
I believe Bivol has the advantages, a la Duran vs. Leonard I, but let see
Excellent, a fight we all want to see. (Neither chose the Charlow brothers or….)