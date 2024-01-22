Unbeaten Welterweight Conor Benn (22-0, 14 KOs) has warned Peter Dobson (16-0, 9 KOs) that he’s bringing ‘sheer violence’ to their clash at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday February 3, live worldwide on DAZN.

“I never thought I would fight in Las Vegas, let alone headline, so it’s nothing but a blessing,” said Benn, who is currently completing his training camp at the Matchroom Churchill Gym in Santa Monica, California.

“I’m going to make an example of him. He can do the talking. Talk as much as you want, the outcome will be the same. Delusion is one hell of a thing and there’s a fine line between delusion and confidence. I know what I am bringing in and that’s sheer violence, sheer brutality, sheer spite. Whatever he does, I do better, and I am going in there to handle business and deal with him in serious fashion.

=“Obviously, I’m not my dad. It’s evident to see. I am Conor Benn, that’s that. What he’s said is nothing I haven’t heard before, if he wants to talk that talk, fair play. Talk is cheap, I take no notice of it but when I get in the ring, I express every bit of feeling I have in me. So, he can keep talking, it’ll just make me want to end the fight early. I’m going in there to dismantle him and remind everyone who’s who and what’s what.

“I’m coming for it early and when I see an opportunity, I take it, that’s who I am. I take the shots I see, I don’t pull back, I don’t pitter-patter, I’m going in there to iron him out, that’s who I am, and I can’t help it. If I see one split-second of pain or weakness, I make sure he knows I’ve seen it.

“I don’t watch my opponents, I leave that to Tony, I am confident in what I do and my ability. So, I don’t know much about Peter, but I know that I am one hell of a fighter, I’m powerful, extremely determined and full of grit. I punch like a horse’s kick, so good luck to him.”