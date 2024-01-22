Former WBO super bantamweight champion Angelo Leo (22-1, 10 KOs), now campaigning at featherweight, takes on Mike Plania (29-3. 16 KOs) in a ten round main event on January 31 at the Whitesands Event Center in Plant City, Florida and streamed on ProBox TV.

The chief support will see super middleweight Christopher Pearson (17-3-1, 12 KOs) against unbeaten Trevor McCumby (27-0, 21 KOs) in a ten-rounder. McCumby is 2-0 since returning from a five-year layoff.

Also seeing action is lightweight Romero Duno (26-3, 20 KOs) against Antonio Moran (29-6-1, 20 KOs) over ten rounds.