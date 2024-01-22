January 22, 2024
Boxing News

Ex-champ Angelo Leo returns Jan 31

Former WBO super bantamweight champion Angelo Leo (22-1, 10 KOs), now campaigning at featherweight, takes on Mike Plania (29-3. 16 KOs) in a ten round main event on January 31 at the Whitesands Event Center in Plant City, Florida and streamed on ProBox TV.

The chief support will see super middleweight Christopher Pearson (17-3-1, 12 KOs) against unbeaten Trevor McCumby (27-0, 21 KOs)  in a ten-rounder. McCumby is 2-0 since returning from a five-year layoff.

Also seeing action is lightweight Romero Duno (26-3, 20 KOs) against Antonio Moran (29-6-1, 20 KOs) over ten rounds.

Benn: I’m bringing violence to Vegas

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>